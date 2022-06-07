Citigroup Downgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Neutral

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. GrafTech International has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.