Citigroup Downgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Neutral

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. GrafTech International has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
