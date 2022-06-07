Citigroup Raises Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.