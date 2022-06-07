Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZFS opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

