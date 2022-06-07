City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.72 Million

Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report $44.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.33 million to $46.10 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $179.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $182.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $187.15 million, with estimates ranging from $180.96 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $582.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

