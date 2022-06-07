Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,920.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
