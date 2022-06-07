Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,920.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

