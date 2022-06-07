Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 10,850,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,667,037. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

