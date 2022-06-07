Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,030,938.24 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

