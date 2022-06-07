CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of CCMP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.13. 186,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,350. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.44.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,255,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 230.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

