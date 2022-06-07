CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

