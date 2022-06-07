CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

