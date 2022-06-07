CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 451,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 210,954 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182,783 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

