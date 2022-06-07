Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 389,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

