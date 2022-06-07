Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

