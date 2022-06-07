Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

