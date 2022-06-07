Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

