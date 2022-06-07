Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

CMC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

