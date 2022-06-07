Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

CRZBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.39) to €8.20 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

