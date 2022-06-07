Comparing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.95 -$16.95 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.56 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.59

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.45% -3.80% IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 592.86%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 769.76%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Ayr Wellness.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

