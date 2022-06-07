Comparing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 3.39 -$6.75 million N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.26 $2.20 million ($0.04) -44.75

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baosheng Media Group and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 444.69%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

