Comparing Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Bunker Hill Mining N/A -126.59% -177.37%

New Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Bunker Hill Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.24 $140.60 million $0.17 7.94 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Gold and Bunker Hill Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

New Gold beats Bunker Hill Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining (Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

