Comparing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

This table compares Peoples Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 19.02% 5.79% 0.61% Blue Ridge Bankshares 32.51% 24.02% 2.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.80 $8.58 million $1.07 14.94 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.50 $52.48 million $3.53 4.34

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peoples Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats Peoples Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, payroll processing, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It has branches in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.