Comparing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Offerpad Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.11 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.09 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.59 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.