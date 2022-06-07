Comparing Seer (SEER) & Its Competitors

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Seer to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seer and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 329 1346 1834 59 2.45

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.77%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Seer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -6.81 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -26.84

Seer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Volatility and Risk

Seer has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer competitors beat Seer on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

