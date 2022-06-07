Comparing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Shaw Communications 18.19% 16.57% 6.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.36 $1.01 billion $2.02 8.36 Shaw Communications $4.34 billion 3.12 $777.66 million $1.58 17.97

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shaw Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Shaw Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 2 5 0 2.50 Shaw Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.83%. Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Shaw Communications.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Shaw Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. Its Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

