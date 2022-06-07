Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

