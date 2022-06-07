Compass Minerals International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

