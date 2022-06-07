Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Therapeutics.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

CMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,575.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 282,525 shares of company stock valued at $571,878 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

