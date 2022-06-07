Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Therapeutics.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,575.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 282,525 shares of company stock valued at $571,878 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.
About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.