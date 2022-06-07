Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Therapeutics.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

CMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,575.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 282,525 shares of company stock valued at $571,878 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.