Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

