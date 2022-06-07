Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CWCO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

