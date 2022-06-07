Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CSU stock opened at C$1,935.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,730.92 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,056.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,124.88. The firm has a market cap of C$41.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 83.5599988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

