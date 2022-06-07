ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

