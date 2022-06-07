Contrasting Enovix (ENVX) & Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.77 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $24.47 million 2.61

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enovix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 670 989 36 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.09%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.56%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

