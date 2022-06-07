Contrasting N-able (NABL) and Its Peers

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare N-able to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N-able and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million $110,000.00 213.84 N-able Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -42,639.49

N-able’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for N-able and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 N-able Competitors 2936 13920 25168 695 2.55

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.13%. Given N-able’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe N-able has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 2.68% 5.17% 3.06% N-able Competitors -30.80% -64.08% -7.99%

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

