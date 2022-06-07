Contrasting Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.24 $11.42 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.76 $11.90 million $0.86 13.55

Northeast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

