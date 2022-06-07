Contrasting Riskified (RSKD) and Its Competitors

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Riskified to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Riskified and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Riskified Competitors 1419 6972 12308 349 2.55

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 136.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million -$178.88 million -2.00 Riskified Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 16.13

Riskified’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -69.08% -26.19% -19.16% Riskified Competitors -17.60% -12.87% -7.61%

Summary

Riskified peers beat Riskified on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

