Contrasting Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Volta alerts:

Volta has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volta and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volta and ADS-TEC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 12.73 -$276.60 million N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 8.32 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Volta and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

Volta currently has a consensus price target of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 187.09%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.21%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than ADS-TEC Energy.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Volta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.