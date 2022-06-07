Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
