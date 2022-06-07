Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.