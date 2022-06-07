Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CJREF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $708.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

