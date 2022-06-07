Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

