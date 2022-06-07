Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $115.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
