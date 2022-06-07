Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of COUP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coupa Software (Get Rating)
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
