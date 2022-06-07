Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.26 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. 4,048,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Coupa Software by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

