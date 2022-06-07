Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 124.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

