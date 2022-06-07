Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.