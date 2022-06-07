Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

