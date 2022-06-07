Craig Hallum Cuts Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target to $10.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

IMMR stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,378. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Immersion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

