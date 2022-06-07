Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £110 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £110 ($137.84) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($150.38) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.11) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($150.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.09) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($131.26).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 140 ($1.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £102.12 ($127.97). 1,995,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,324.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,924 ($99.30) and a one year high of £110 ($137.84).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.