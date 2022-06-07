Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $115.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.02.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.