Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

